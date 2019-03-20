Utusan, Nylex seek amicable settlement in legal dispute

Copies of the Utusan Malaysia newspaper are seen at a newsagent in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur December 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Bhd and industrial chemicals company, Nylex (Malaysia) Bhd, are working towards a possible out-of-court settlement for their legal dispute.

The Malay daily’s lawyer Nurfazreen Hazrina Rahim said High Court Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad had agreed to postpone the hearing today pending the outcome of the settlement, The Edge reported.

Nurfazreen added that case management was fixed for April 22 and that the High Court would fix another date to deliver the decision for two applications filed by Nylex if both parties could not reach a settlement.

The Edge said Nylex was also seeking a summary judgment from the High Court, and also security for costs to be paid by Utusan before the trial.

Utusan said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that it was served with a writ of summons from Nylex on September 4.

Nylex claimed that Utusan failed to refund the RM10 million deposit which had been remitted pursuant to letters of ‘Advertising, Branding & Communication Exercise by Nylex Group of Companies through Utusan Malaysia & Mingguan Malaysia’ dated January 29 and February 2 last year.

Nylex was represented by Justin Wee.