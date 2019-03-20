Sekinchan rep touts photo festival in the constituency

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 20 — Sekinchan will hold the Travel Photo Festival 2019 on May 5, assemblyman Ng Suee Lim said today.

Ng, who is also Selangor Speaker, said the event themed “Know Sekinchan, Love for Sekinchan, and fall in Love with Sekinchan” will showcase photographs of the area by local photographers.

“The reason (for the festival) is to promote Sekinchan as a great and prominent tourist destination where local or foreign tourists would be interested to go to,” he said at a press conference here today.

He added that it was the first such event in the constituency.

It is organised by the Sekinchan Tourism Development Association (STDA) in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival (KLPF).

KLPF director Jessica Chan said the event will also feature a cycling photo hunt, a bazaar, photography talks, travel sharing, dance performances and other activities.