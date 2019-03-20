Dr M: Private security services industry plays important role in country’s economy

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attend the 2019 Malaysian Security Services Industry Excellence Awards in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today stressed that the private security services industry played an important role in contributing to the country’s economy, both directly and indirectly.

He said the industry was capable of bringing in sophisticated security technology to country, and at the same time, potentially produce security innovations that could be marketed locally and abroad.

“This is where the challenge lies for security services industry operators, which is to balance their responsibilities as entrepreneurs and at the same time, deliver creative and innovative security products.

“When a sense of security can be created within the society, people from all walks of life can go on with their activities and this includes businesses and services,” he said at the 2019 Malaysian Security Services Industry Excellence Awards tonight.

Also present were Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Security Services Association of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mustapa Ali. — Bernama