IGP vows action on officers nabbed by MACC for protecting massage joints

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 19,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today the police will launch an investigation on its officers including a station chief arrested by anti-graft authorities on suspicion of taking bribes to protect massage parlours in the city.

With 16 arrests by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) so far, the inspector-general of police said the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) will investigate independently.

“We will wait for information from the MACC first after they conclude their own investigations.

“Whether the officers implicated will be suspended from work, that too we will have to wait for the outcome of investigations from (the) MACC,” he said this morning after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Bhd, the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia and Persatuan Industri Keselamatan Malaysia.

Yesterday, Bernama reported 40 MACC officers were involved in the raid and of the 16 people detained, seven were civil servants while nine others were members of the public.

Among the civil servants detained were from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Fire and Rescue Department officers and the head of a police station.

They were detained on suspicion of protecting the syndicate concerned and accepting bribes, the source added.

“It is learnt that the massage parlour which engaged the services of foreign women had earlier been raided by the Immigration Department last Saturday,” the source reportedly told Bernama.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki had also confirmed the arrest.