Finance minister: No job cuts with civil service privatisation

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the privatisation of civil service will not result in civil servants losing their jobs.

“Referring to the privatisation done in the eighties, where for example Telekom Malaysia ™, which under the government at that time and the workers were then, of course, absorbed to the new corporatise TM.

“At that time, that help to reduce the number of workers in civil service,” he said during a conversation with minister held at the Invest Malaysia 2019 capital market forum here today.

On the timeline of the privatisation of the civil service, he said this would depend on proposal and discussion with the affected workers.

“I would like to say now, that this is something that is in progress. It will not be done quickly or immediately without giving regard to the concerns of all the stakeholders,” he added.

Asked on the list of the government agencies to be privatised, he said this will be announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama