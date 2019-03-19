Air quality remains unhealthy in Rompin

KUANTAN, March 19 — The air quality in Rompin remains at an unhealthy level, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at 6pm being 190, higher than the 176 recorded at the same time yesterday, according to the Department of Environment (DoE).

The data on the DoE website showed that the API for Kuantan was also unhealthy, at 157.

The air quality is good if the API reading is between zero and 50; moderate if it is between 51 and 100; unhealthy if it is between 101 and 200; very unhealthy if it is between 201 and 300; and hazardous if it is above 301.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire & Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohamad said almost all the districts in the state recorded emergency telephone calls on open burning.

“Nineteen calls were received in the Kuantan district, eight in Pekan, six in Temerloh, five in Bentong, two each in Maran, Jerantut, Rompin and Bera and one each in Raub and Lipis. Firefighting operations were carried out up to this evening to prevent the fires from spreading,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama