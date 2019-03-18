Najib: What happened to the probe into KFC, McDonald’s price hike?

Najib took a swipe at Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub for failing to control egg prices. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today questioned the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration on the outcome of its investigation into the price hikes at two popular fast food chains in the country.

Debating the King’s address in Parliament today, the Pekan MP also raised doubts about the ability of the government to control the prices of other necessities.

“So I want to conclude now. It’s just that when price control was promised, the minister responsible promised to investigate the reason as to why the price of KFC and McDonald’s increased. However until now, we have not even heard about the outcome of the investigation.

“I also want to say this. If you want to control the price of things, of necessities, please control the price of eggs. This is because when the minister announced that the price of eggs had reduced by two cents in a huge press conference, today the price of the AAA grade egg is almost RM0.50.

“So if you can’t even control the price of eggs, don’t hope to control the prices of other things,” Najib said, taking a veiled swipe at the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

In December last year, Bernama reported that Salahuddin had given assurance that egg prices would stabilise and that supply will be sufficient during the festive season.

He reportedly said that egg distributors have agreed to reduce prices by two sen at farm level, for the various grades of eggs.

The same month, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said it would investigate McDonald’s and KFC following public complaints about price increases by both fast food chains.

According to the Astro Awani portal, the ministry’s deputy director of enforcement, Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman, said an investigation was launched against KFC on December 27.

When asked about McDonald’s, he confirmed that his enforcers will also visit the chain to monitor their prices.

KFC adjusted its prices across the board in December, but invited controversy with statement that implied that the wholesale increase was related to the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

On December 27, it clarified that this was not the case, but only after Najib had then used it to attack the government and the decision to abandon the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Social media users began sharing posts that highlighted what appeared to be significant price increases in KFC’s menu items and meals.

Previously, consumers had also noted gradual increases in McDonald’s menu items.

The government zero-rated the GST in June and repealed it shortly after in favour of the SST that was brought back in September.