Immigration D-G: Checks with Interpol to prevent illegals, terrorists from entering

A police officer stands guard next to security regulation signage at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on March 10, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Immigration Department checks with the Interpol on foreigners entering the country to prevent the presence of illegal immigrants or individuals involved in terrorism.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the checks done via the Interpol’s Stolen Lost Travel Document (SLTD) system were to ensure the travel documents were not registered under other people’s names.

He said foreigners arriving at entry points in the country were required to produce valid travel documents, namely passport and visa.

“Immigration officials will review their travel history information and key in the data into the system as well as take ‘live capture’ photographs and fingerprints of foreign tourists.

“This is to ensure the documents are registered and recorded under the bearer’s name and free from suspicion,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He was commenting on the security level at entry points in the country following the random shooting incident at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, which left 50 dead.

Kharizul Dzaimee said suspicious individuals would be served with a Not-To-Land (NTL) notice and denied entry.

“If a foreigner gets past all the checks, his or her passport would be endorsed,” he said, adding that they always cooperated with the various agencies, like the Royal Malaysia Police and the Armed Forces, especially through sharing of intelligence to restrict the entrance of banned foreigners. — Bernama