Johor safe from toxic fumes bar Pasir Gudang, exco tells Singaporeans, tourists

Johor Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung (centre, gesturing) said there is no fear of toxic fumes for tourists or Singaporeans entering Johor Baru and other districts.— Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 16 — The Johor government today assured visitors that Johor Baru and other areas as the toxic fume situation is only confined to certain areas in Pasir Gudang.

Johor Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung rebuked health fears that the fumes had also reached the state capital and other surrounding districts.

“There is no health hazard for tourists or Singaporeans entering Johor Baru and other districts, as long as they stay clear from the operation areas in Pasir Gudang.

“The situation has been improving and there is no risk of the fumes spreading to other districts as it is contained in certain parts of Pasir Gudang only,” said Liow today at the sidelines of a meeting here.

However, Liow cautioned Singaporeans and other tourists to avoid going into the operation areas near Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang as the massive clean-up of a 1.5km river stretch is in progress.

“Please stay clear of the operational areas as the authorities are doing their best to clean-up the remaining parts of the polluted river,” said Liow, who is also the Johor Jaya assemblyman.

Johor Baru and its surrounding districts have over many years been a popular destination for Singaporeans due to its proximity and also the foreign exchange factor.

An estimated 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Johor daily via two land checkpoints. The figure is higher on weekends where Singaporeans flock to Johor Baru for shopping and other services.

Johor has two gazetted land checkpoints ― the Causeway in the city centre and another the Second Link crossing in Tanjung Kupang, which is about 24km and 49km away from Pasir Gudang.