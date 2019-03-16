Health Minister: Pasir Gudang toxic fumes victims recovering well

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that eight victims of Sungai Kim Kim’s toxic fume inhalation who are currently warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in two hospitals have shown positive recovery signs. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR GUDANG, March 16 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that eight victims of Sungai Kim Kim’s toxic fume inhalation who are currently warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in two hospitals have shown positive recovery signs.

He said the eight ICU patients no longer require respiratory assistance and the number of patients referred to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor had shown a significant decrease.

“As of 2pm today, the number of cases recorded since March 7 was at 3,976 cases.

“The number of patients warded has also decreased from 371 patients this morning to 131 patients as of 2pm,” he said during a press conference at the Ground Control Centre and medic base at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium here today.

Dr Dzulkefly on medication supply said they only lacked the supply of Cyanokit, a drug used to treat cyanide effects.

“Three of them have been used and still have seven more, but additional supplies of the Cyanokit is expected to arrive this Monday.

“However, other medications used to treat dizziness, vomiting and eye soreness are adequate,” he said.