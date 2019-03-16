Christian federations join condemnation of Christchurch massacre

CFM Chairman Archbishop Julian Leow (centre) condemned the senseless and deadly acts of violence in which a gunman reportedly killed 49 worshippers and injured dozens of peaceful people who were at their Friday prayers at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) today condemned the deadly attacks against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

CFM Chairman Archbishop Julian Leow condemned the senseless and deadly acts of violence in which a gunman reportedly killed 49 worshippers and injured dozens of peaceful people who were at their Friday prayers at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“CFM denounces all forms of hate crimes and violence. The loss of innocent lives does not build lasting peace in the world,” he said in a statement today.

Archbishop Leow reminded fellow Malaysians to always tirelessly work to ensure sincere mutual respect for all religions and peoples in our beloved nation.”

“Hate speeches stirring up animosity have no place here or elsewhere in our world,” he said.

Archbishop Leow also extended their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urged churches in Malaysia to pray for those grieving their losses.

“May we also remember the Malaysians and others injured and missing in the attacks. We pray that Almighty God grants them His peace and grace as we offer prayers for their recovery,” he added.

The New Zealand shootings by Brendon Tarrant, an Australian national, at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch yesterday have left 49 people killed and dozens of people injured.

Three Malaysian victims of the incident, Rahimi Ahmad, Muhammad Tarmizi Shuib and Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar, are reported to be in stable condition.