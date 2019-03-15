Vietnamese woman gets mental health check after losing release bid in Jong-nam trial

Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police as she leaves the Shah Alam High Court March 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Vietnamese woman accused of the murder of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, underwent a physical and mental examination today at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, in bullet-proof attire, was brought to the hospital under heavy guard in a van of the Prisons Department at 9.20 am and left at 10.40 am, said her lawyer, Salim Bashir.

“She was taken to the psychiatric ward... it was just a physical and mental examination,” Salim said when contacted by Bernama.

Doan reportedly fell ill yesterday at the Shah Alam High Court where the murder trial is going on and Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin postponed the hearing to April 1 after Doan’s counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informed the court that his client was physically and mentally unfit to testify.

The Shah Alam High Court had, on March 11, given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to the other accused in the case, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, after the prosecution withdrew the charge against her. She has returned to Indonesia.

Doan and Siti Aisyah, as well as four others still at large, were accused of Jong-nam's murder at the departure hall of the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13, 2017. — Bernama