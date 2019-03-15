Dr M: Despite entry, Bersatu and Pakatan to continue supporting Warisan in Sabah

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya March 15, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Mar 15 — Former Sabah Umno members who join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will continue to support the state government led by Parti Warisan Sabah, the party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said although Warisan — led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal — is not a part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, its members are nonetheless given positions within the federal government.

“As such we will also support the Warisan government. This is the stance of all four PH members,” Dr Mahathir said here, referring to PKR, DAP, PPBM and Parti Amanah Negara.

He had earlier handed over membership cards to the eight new members who were formerly from sabah Umno at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

MORE TO COME