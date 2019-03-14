Counterterror expert backs return of IS recruits, says chance to learn

In total, more than 100 Malaysians had joined IS. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Malaysia can use the returning Islamic State (IS) recruits to study the mindset of militants, said counterterrorism expert Andrin Raj.

The International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals Centre for Security Studies Southeast Asian regional director told news daily New Straits Times the group of 13 were also still Malaysian citizens with valid passports.

“Malaysia can learn from them to better address the issue, like why they decided to join the IS struggle,” he was quoted as saying

“We can also find out what were their motivating factors (as it varies from person to person).”

He explained that deconstructing the psyche of such militants could provide invaluable insight for deradicalisation efforts.

The federal police’s Counterterrorism division chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay told the Al-Jazeera news outlet that Malaysia offered to let the former recruits return if they agree to enter the country’s deradicalisation scheme.

According to Ayob, 11 Malaysians are already back and eight of them are to be charged or have been convicted in court.

The IS "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq has all but collapsed as the latest US-backed offensive under the Syrian Democratic Forces is out to take the last village stronghold in Baghouz, eastern Syrian.

In total, more than 100 Malaysians had joined IS. Currently, there are 51 Malaysians still in Syria, including 17 children.