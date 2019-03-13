Agong hopes Moon’s visit widens cooperation between Malaysia, South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (left) and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) holds a joint press conference at Putrajaya March 13, 2019.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his hope that the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Malaysia will open up more cooperation between the two countries based on mutual respect and trust.

His Majesty said by forging close cooperation, Malaysia and South Korea could simultaneously drive the existing potentials, thus contributing to the wealth and prosperity of the region for the benefit of the people of both countries.

“Hopefully, this meaningful state visit will further strengthen our friendship and the existing bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Republic of Korea,” said His majesty at the National Banquet held at the Istana Negara here tonight.

The dinner hosted by Sultan Abdullah to fete Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook who were on a three-day state visit to Malaysia, beginning yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sultan Abdullah also expressed his joy in seeing the significant relationship between the two countries forged under the Look East Policy implemented in 1982, which has resulted in cooperation in various fields between Malaysia and South Korea.

His Majesty also expressed admiration for the various developments that South Korea has achieved.

Also attending the dinner was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, ministers and delegates from South Korea. — Bernama