PKR man fears eggs becoming too pricey for his instant noodles

Ganapathy said the price of 30 grade C eggs has risen by 36.6 per cent from RM9 to RM12.30. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — PKR Seputeh chief P. Ganapathy has urged the government to stem the rising prices of daily necessities, claiming that Malaysians could soon be eating instant noodles without eggs if no action is taken.

“In 10 months, the new government has allowed the price of basic goods to skyrocket. Currently the price of 30 grade C eggs has risen by 36.6 per cent from RM9 to RM12.30,” he said in a statement today.

“It’s not impossible for us to be eating instant noodles without chicken egg in it as eggs would be too pricey,” he added.

Ganapathy urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) to investigate anti-competition elements that could be happening in the local egg market.

He also asked for severe punishments to be meted out if traders are found to be breaking the law.

“The government must fulfill its guarantee to stabilise the price of eggs which has seen a sharp rise in price,” Ganapathy said in the statement.

“At the same time stern action must be taken on traders who are involved in cartel-like activities for the sake of the consumers.”

Ganapathy suggested the government announce the prices of basic goods through the radio and television so the consumers are aware of the actual prices.

“This way they can compare the prices in different markets and the suppliers will be more prone to keep the prices at what they should be.”