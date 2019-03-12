Azmin wants Khazanah to find best Malaysia Airlines solution

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali says one method to try and stem MAB’s losses is with the recently-launched special service Amal to carry Muslims for their pilgrimage to Medina. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed hope Khazanah Nasional Berhad can find the best solution to national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) consistent losses.

He said the issue was discussed at the recent Khazanah board meeting, which was also attended by MAB management.

“The prime minister has given his view on how to manage the situation now. They are taking the matter seriously, and hopefully, they will find the solution to it,” Azmin told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Adding that MAB has acquired six A380 planes in recent few years, he said one method to try and stem its losses is with the recently-launched special service Amal to carry Muslims for their pilgrimage to Medina.

“Hopefully we can also explore new markets from Indonesia and Thailand,” Azmin said.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier said the government will look into the future of the carrier that has continued to lose money despite repeated attempts to turn it around.