Sarawak CM: Stamp Act announcement up to federal govt

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg will leave it to the Federal Government to announce a matter pertaining to stamp duty revenue which was raised by the state and Sabah in relation to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 9 — Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, will leave it to the Federal Government to announce a matter pertaining to stamp duty revenue which was raised by the state and Sabah in relation to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Of course the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government will be voting on that issue,” he told reporters after officiating at an International Women’s Day celebration today.

At the moment, stamp duty revenue goes to the Federal coffer, although based on MA63, what is collected in Sarawak and Sabah should rightfully be retained by the two states.

This is because administration of land matters in Sarawak and Sabah is under their Land Code.

Abang Johari said there are many matters being discussed, adding: “I mention the Stamp Act because the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) also mentioned it.”

Last Tuesday, Dr Mahathir conducted a close to two-hour meeting on a review of MA63 and mentioned there is little disagreement between the Federal, Sabah and Sarawak governments.

Several working papers on the various government functions were tabled at the Special Cabinet Committee (Steering Committee) to review MA63, and most of them will be referred to the Technical Committee for an in-depth study before being discussed again.

The Steering Committee, whose objective is to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in Malaysia, held its first meeting on December 17, 2018.

Yesterday, Minister of Law in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, said that the Cabinet agreed to amend Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia during a meeting on Wednesday (March 6). — Bernama