CM welcomes restoration of Sarawak’s status

Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak is the third richest state in Malaysia in term of gross domestic product, but yet it is one of the poorest. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 8 — Progress has been made on restoring Sarawak’s rights in discussions by a steering committee reviewing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

De facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said earlier today that the Cabinet has agreed to push a bill to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution, which requires two-thirds majority of Dewan Rakyat, to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with the peninsula.

“We have managed to get something what we have wanted, but something that we could not decide at the steering committee are referred to the technical committee,” Abang Johari said at the 63rd Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) dinner here.

“But I have a feeling that whatever differences that we have can be settled between us and the federal government,” he said.

He said what is important is that Sarawak must be run by Sarawakians, adding that with that sort of understanding, the state has a bright future.

The chief minister assured Sarawakians that imposing a sales tax on oil and gas revenue was not the end for Sarawak in getting its rights back.

He said the state will exercise its rights in the Federal Constitution in order to get the maximum benefit for Sarawak.

“I have a feeling that by 2030 Sarawak will be the most developed state in Malaysia,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak is the third richest state in Malaysia in term of gross domestic product, but yet it is one of the poorest.

He said this is because much of the revenue from oil and gas goes to Putrajaya and little is left for Sarawak.

“In term of real income, we do not really get real income,” he said, explaining why Sarawak wants to get its rights back from Putrajaya.