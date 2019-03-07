Thai woman fined RM7,000 for ‘revenge porn’

The accused said she uploaded the nude photos after finding out that the victim had an affair with her husband. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, March 7 — The Sessions Court today fined a four-month pregnant Thai national RM7,000 in default two months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to uploading the nude photographs of her friend on Facebook last year.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin handed down the sentence on Sirirat Pichetwanich, 33, who had uploaded the photographs in the name of 'IamthebonusIamthebonusiamthebonus' at King Way Club, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, at 2am on August 23, 2018.

Sirirat's lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh sought a light sentence, saying his client had to take care two children aged one and four.

Deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah insisted on a deterrent sentence, saying it should serve as a lesson for her.

It is learned that the accused did so after finding out that the victim, who is also a Thai national, had an affair with her husband. — Bernama