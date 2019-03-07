Police call up eight witnesses in case of murdered girl in Langkawi

Langkawi District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim points to the ravine in Gunung Raya where the body of a three-year-old girl was found in Langkawi March 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 7 — The police are calling up eight people as witnesses to assist their investigation into the murder of a three-year-old girl whose body parts were found in Gunung Raya here yesterday.

Langkawi District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said these people were some staff of the Langkawi Hospital and some residents of the hospital quarters where the murder suspects, a married couple, had lived.

“Some of them have already given their statements. We may call up more people; right now there are eight,” he told reporters at the location where the police are looking for more body parts of the girl, Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah.

Yesterday, the police found Nur Aisyah Aleya’s skull and bits of hair in a ravine about three metres off the road in Gunung Raya, after a suspect led them to the spot.

Asked about the children of the suspects, Mohd Iqbal said they were taken to the Child Interview Centre (CIC) at the Kuala Lumpur Police headquarters to have their statements recorded.

“The recording of statements from children below 12 differs from that for adults, and they have to be taken to the CIC,” he said. — Bernama