Duo get seven years’ jail for running over cop in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced two friends to seven years in jail for causing injuries to a police personnel who was on duty, last month.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah meted out the sentence on telecommunication technician Kamarudin Abdullah, 32, and technical assistant, Mohamed Irfan Farid Wahid, 37, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered both accused who were unrepresented to serve the sentence from the date of arrest on February 27.

They were jointly charged with voluntary causing injuries to a police lance corporal by driving their car into him in front of a house in Jalan Gombak, Setapak at 5.33pm on February 27.

The charge framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident both accused were found behaving in a suspicious manner in a Proton Persona car when police from the Wangsa Maju district headquarters were conducting an operation at Jalan Gombak, Setapak, here.

Police tried to stop the car but the duo fled the scene driving the vehicle recklessly and endangering public safety, prompting the police to pursue them until the road came to a dead end.

Realising that there was no escape, the accused deliberately drove into one of the policemen injuring both his left and right hands. — Bernama