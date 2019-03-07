DPM says immunisation parents’ choice, cannot be forced

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during the excellence award ceremony for civil servants from the Woman, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya March 4, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today that parents cannot be forced to vaccinate their children as it is their choice.

This comes after Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik had stated that it is a child’s right to receive education, as Dr Wan Azizah had on Friday said the government was mulling on the possibility of only allowing immunised children to enroll into schools.

“We encourage parents to have their children vaccinated, but right now we cannot force them as it is their choice.

“But we would like for parents to protect their children by vaccinating them before they catch the disease,” she told reporters when met after launching the new Special Needs (OKU) card at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 9 (2), here, today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development minister, said her ministry, along with the Health Ministry, are currently looking at ways to encourage parents to vaccinate their children, following the recent spread of communicable diseases in the country.

She said the government is also aiming to boost awareness on the false perception towards vaccination, which has led to parents opting against immunization for their children.

“We are still in discussion on how we can get more parents to immunise their children and not entertain the anecdotal, such as linking it with autism.

“It is evidence based that vaccination helps in preventing diseases,” she said.

Yesterday, Maszlee said his ministry will not impose any restriction on students who have yet to be vaccinated from enrolling into schools, as it is the right of all citizens to be given access to education without discrimination.

He said that immunisation, though important, is a separate matter to children’s right to education.

Several parent groups had also objected on the proposed mandatory vaccination as they claimed the right to parental choice.