Yadim: Hold more inter-religious dialogues to promote understanding

Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz speaks in Shah Alam May 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) today suggested that more inter-religious dialogues be held to promote understanding of the different religions and to find common ground on universal issues such as oppression, terrorism and social problems.

“Dialogues and mutual understanding are essential to building good, harmonious relations among people from different cultures, religions and civilisations,” said Yadim president, Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz in a statement today.

He said Yadim (Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia) also called on people in this country to stop any form of religious provocation via all platforms.

“Although the current government has an open attitude and supports freedom of expression and press freedom, the people are advised to always be sensitive and careful not to spread slander and fake news, and not to opportunistically create religious disharmony.

“Islam (in this country) is placed at the highest position based on it being the religion of the federation as stipulated in the Constitution of Malaysia, hence its position should be respected by all citizens of this country,” he said.

Nik Omar said Yadim also welcomed the government’s swift action in handling the issue of insulting Prophet Muhammad by charging two individuals in court within a month, proving that the government did not take this issue lightly, as otherwise claimed by some quarters.

He said Yadim also urged that the decree by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah be obeyed by all, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, as insulting the Prophet could threaten peace and harmony among the people. — Bernama