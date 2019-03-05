Primary Industries Ministry proposes cap on oil palm plantations

Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok said this was expected to be achieved by 2023 based on the average annual expansion of plantations from 2013 to 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Ministry of Primary Industries will be presenting a proposal to the Cabinet this month to cap the maximum area for oil palm plantations at about 6.5 million hectares, up from the 5.85 million hectares as at end-2018.

Minister Teresa Kok said this was expected to be achieved by 2023 based on the average annual expansion of plantations from 2013 to 2018.

“This move was made in order to dismiss accusations that oil palm plantations are the reason for deforestation.

“But, in order to achieve this, we have to work with various state governments,” she said when officiating the 30th annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference and Exhibition, Price Outlook 2019 Conference and Exhibition (POC 2019), here today.

Kok said palm oil players should also improve the research and development of seedlings, as well as boosting the productivity and yields of existing oil palm trees. — Bernama