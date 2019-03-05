Khazanah says yet to receive offer for Legoland

Legoland Malaysia is located in Johor and is owned by a Khazanah unit. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd has yet to receive any offer from potential suitors to acquire its stake in Legoland Malaysia, a theme park it owns in Johor.

Managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said as of today the sovereign wealth fund was not in talks with any party.

“We are not in talks with anyone at this point of time.

“But, when we review our assets, we have to make sure that we are clear in our minds about the values attached to the assets,” said Shahril when commenting on a news report that the sovereign wealth fund was considering the sale of Legoland Malaysia. Earlier, he presented the Khazanah Annual Review 2019 here today.

He also said Legoland Malaysia was a great success with a record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and, was earnings positive.

Quoting sources, the news report said the theme park could be valued at around RM1 billion, including debt.

The theme park, the first Lego-themed park in Asia, is operated by Merlin Entertainments Plc, covering an area equivalent to over 50 football fields with more than 15,000 Lego models made from over 60 million bricks. — Bernama