Five areas in Sabah record moderate air quality

According to the Department of Environment website, Kota Kinabalu recorded a moderate API reading of 70. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — Five areas in Sabah recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings this morning, with the highest reading of 75 recorded in Kimanis at 11am.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, apart from Kimanis, other areas with moderate API readings are Kota Kinabalu (70), Keningau (53) and Sandakan (52) while Labuan (53).

In Tawau, the air quality was good with API reading of 34.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous).

The public can refer to the portal http://apims.doe.gov.my for hourly updates of API readings. — Bernama