Semenyih defeat no reason for panic, says PPBM leader

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — The loss suffered by Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the Semenyih by-election is no reason to hit the panic button yet, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Supreme Leadership Council member exclaimed the loss should not be a reason to panic for PH, saying it was a normal thing to lose in a democracy.

“If we see the results this time favour the opposition, so we have to identify where we have to improve to continue getting the support to govern the country.

“Yes there a lot of things that needs to be done, a lot of changes need to be made, but that does not mean we just give up; we need to move on,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the Selangor Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at the Malawati stadium here today.

Barisan Nasional’s Zakaria Hanafi defeated the closest rival and PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali with a majority of 1,914 votes.

The Alor Gajah MP added the PH government have only been in power for nine months, saying many repairs were needed to be done when they took over, effectively stunting development plans.

“Instead today we have to look different ways to restructure the administrative management of the country, we have to repair first what was destroyed.

“We have to review things such as contracts and damaged agencies like Tabung Haji and Felda again, and these will take time.

“In the effort in fixing these issues, there would surely be delays in fulfilling what is wanted by the people,” he conceded.