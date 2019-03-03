Ministry targets B40 group to spur local entrepreneurship interests

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof officiates the closing ceremony of Selangor Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam March 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — The Entrepreneur Development Ministry will target and encourage those within the Bottom40 (B40) bracket to venture into entrepreneurship to remain relevant with times and alleviate their income statuses.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the B40 group consisted of various demographics, ranging from the disabled to small and medium traders who could still play a vital role in developing the economy.

“We have to see all parts of the B40 community, there are various characteristics, so they are our targets.

“First is to increase their income brackets, and second is offer more development for the small and medium businesses so they can also contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said these after officiating the closing ceremony of the Selangor Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at the Malawati stadium here this evening.

The carnival, which saw almost 100 local vendors and entrepreneurs set up booths at the event, is aimed at encouraging networking among local entrepreneurs and to develop a healthy and competitive ecosystem.

The two-day carnival saw some 20,000 visitors over the weekend, an event which Mohd Redzuan said played into the ministry’s aspirations to develop some 50,000 that would, in turn, create some 200,000 job opportunities.