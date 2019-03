Seventy-five grammes of marijuana was also found at the condominium in Taman Mutiara, Jinjang and have been confiscated. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Two employees and a former worker of Invoke Malaysia, the socio-economic and political research company founded by PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, were arrested in the capital city today for illegal drug possession.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the two men and one woman were picked up from a condominium in Taman Mutiara, Jinjang at around 12.30am.

“One of them is a marketing executive officer while another is graphic designer at Invoke Malaysia.

“The other suspect happens to be a former employee who was arrested at the same time,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Shanmugamoorthy said 75g of marijuana was also found on the premises and have been confiscated.

All three are currently being held at the Sentul district headquarters’ narcotics department, and have been remanded for six days until Friday for investigation under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a prison sentence not less than five-years and canning upon conviction.

Invoke Malaysia is a not-for-profit organisation working to promote and harness grassroots volunteers for social, economic and political empowerment.