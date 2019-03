Pakatan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali casts his vote at the SMK Engku Husain polling centre in Semenyih March 2, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 2 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali has promised that if he wins the ongoing Semenyih by-election, the first thing he will do is to activate his proposed mobile clinic.

“If it's fated I win today one of the main thing is to get my five commitments up and running with the medical plan as priority. I'd like to get the mobile clinic or clinic up and running as that seems to be an important cog in making Semenyih better for the people,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Sekolah Menengah Engku Husain.

He arrived at the polling station as early as 8am with wife Nurul Filzah Bakhtiar and was among the earliest to vote.

When asked what he will do if he lost, Aiman said: “Since it's my first time campaigning I feel I've learnt a lot and I will still continue to serve the people of Semenyih.

“I will attend and listen to their grouses and grievances and will work to make Semenyih a better place. This is my home, I was born here and I want to continue to serve the people.”

Aiman had listed five key pledges in his manifesto, covering health, the environment, security, economy and transportation.

He is in a four-cornered race with Barisan Nasional's Zakaria Hanafi, Parti Sosialis Malaysia's Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Keong.

Voting started at 8am and will close at 5.30pm today.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Noor from a heart attack.