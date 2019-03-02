FT ministry receives applications to build 29,000 affordable homes, says Khalid

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad gives a speech during a media session in Putrajaya January 30, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Federal Territories Ministry has received applications to build 29,000 affordable housing units, as of this year, said minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said it involved about 40 projects under ‘Residensi Wilayah’ in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“We want to achieve the target to build 8,000 to 10,000 units of affordable homes within a year with a total area per unit is 900 square feet and one parking lot.

“Last year, we had approved about 6,000 units of affordable houses for the DO (development order) under the Residensi Wilayah project and we are expected to achieve the construction target of one million units within 10 years,” he told reporters after handing over house keys of the Residensi JalilMas here today.

As of March 2019, he said the construction of 55,970 units of affordable houses involving 89 projects, namely 80 in Kuala Lumpur, two in Putrajaya and seven in Labuan, had been approved

“These projects are the continuation of the Rumawip project which has been rebranded as Residensi Wilayah,” he said.

Khalid said the ministry would look into the suitability of the project requested for development approval based on the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 gazetted in Oct 2018.

“There are also private land to be developed, so we will study on the allowable density.

“However, for this affordable housing project, we are willing to allow for higher density,” he said.

Earlier, a total of 1,050 people received the keys to the affordable houses, 12 months earlier than planned.

Residensi Jalilmas, developed by Pemaju Aset Kayamas Sdn. Bhd, comprises two blocks and each unit, priced at RM198,000, has an area of 800 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. — Bernama