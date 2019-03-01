Muslims in JB, Ipoh gather to protest over insult to Prophet Muhammad

Part of the 300-strong crowd during a peaceful gathering to protest against lack of action on purported anti-Islam elements by the government outside the Bandar Baru Uda Mosque in Johor Baru March 1, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 1 — Hundreds of Muslims in Johor Baru and Ipoh protested after Friday prayers today over alleged insult against Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

In Johor, the chapter’s Umno and PAS Youths wings called for more severe penalty, with Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mat Shah claiming current laws are seen as inadequate.

“I urge the government to look into strengthening the current laws and offer higher penalties for offenses pertaining to those who insulting Islam.

“Islam is enshrined in the constitution as Malaysia’s official religion and there is a need to preserve this,” he said outside the Bandar Baru Uda mosque entrance after Friday prayers today.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS Youth chief Juwahir Amin claimed the peaceful demonstration was organised to express love and affection for Prophet Muhammad and should not be politicised.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered outside the state mosque during a protest in Ipoh March 1, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

In Ipoh, Muslims gathered at Medan Datuk Sagor, as part of 15 similar gatherings being held statewide.

The gathering was organised by groups calling themselves Ummah Perak and Jaringan Pertubuhan Bukan Kerajaan Gerak Ummah.

Programme coordinator Fairuz Hafiz Othman said the gathering was a show of solidarity in defending Prophet Muhammad and as a show of support to authorities who without fear took actions against those who insulted the Prophet.

“We are happy with the firm action taken by the authorities against those who tried to raise something bad and beyond the religious borders,” he said.

The demonstration was organised as a response to a case involving a senior citizen who was said to have insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad on Facebook recently.