Man pleads not guilty to vicious Cheras MRT mugging

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A 26-year-old maintenance worker claimed trial today to robbing and assaulting a woman in an elevator at the Taman Mutiara MRT station here earlier this month.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, which is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, fine, and whipping.

The February 14 incident was captured by a security camera in the elevator, a clip of which was leaked online.

Police arrested the man five days later and secured an order allowing them to detain him until February 25.

