In Johor, group urges govt to take stern action against those who insult Islam

Gabung Johor vice-president Abdullah Md Yusof (centre) speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru March 1, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 1 — The Coordinating Council of the Federation of Johor Malay Non-Governmental Organisations (Gabung Johor) today said that racial unity may be threatened if the government is slow to act on insults concerning the position of Islam in the country.

Gabung Johor vice-president, Abdullah Md Yusof, said the possibility of such insults on religion, especially Islam, can have ugly repercussions for Malaysia.

He urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to take more stern action against insults relating to such matters.

“As a responsible non-governmental organisation (NGO), Gabung Johor fears for the worst when Malaysian Muslims view that the government is not serious enough in taking action against those who insult the religion and also Prophet Muhammad.

“When you insult Islam in Malaysia, you are also insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the sultans and the country’s royal institution,” said Abdullah.

He said this at a press conference in Sangkar Kristal in Taman Pelangi here following response to a case involving a senior citizen who was said to have insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad on Facebook recently.

Present at the event was also Gabung Johor president Zaini Atan and other committee members.

Abdullah, who is also Gabung Johor’s information chief, said the Malaysian Muslim community is of the perception that the current government does not take a serious view in matters concerning insults to the religion.

“There is also growing concern that the younger generation of non-Muslims do not respect Islam.

“Despite the freedom of religion in Malaysia, Islam is protected under the federal constitution as the country’s official religion,” he said.

Abdullah urged the government to strengthen existing laws through amendments or new laws for the sake of unity.

Abdullah added that the government and ministers must be assertive in issuing statements to those who insult any religions in Malaysia.

“I urge them to look at the current laws and also look at Thailand’s Lèse-majesté laws that protect their religion and king,” he said.

Today saw Umno, Pas and various Malay-based NGOs hold peaceful demonstrations nationwide after Friday prayers in response to a case involving a 68-year-old man who was said to have insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad on Facebook recently.

Wai Foo Sing, 68, was charged with uploading the insulting cartoon posting on his Facebook account.

The authorities said his action could cause disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will on grounds of religion among the people of different religions in the country.