Water rationing in Perlis if dry spell continues to May, says DID deputy chief

KANGAR, Feb 28 — The Timah Tasoh Dam here is currently at normal water level and will be able to sustain supply for another four months under the current hot weather.

Perlis Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) deputy director Mohamad Hafiz Harun said if the hot spell continued until May, water reserve could be severely depleted and water supply would have to be rationed.

“The dam was recorded at normal level of 28.10 meters yesterday. For domestic consumption, the dam can only supply 19.79 million cubic meters only. This means the supply could last for only three to four months,” he told Bernama here today.

He added for agriculture purposes, water supply would adequate for one to one and a half months from now.

“Hence, I would like to advise the public to use water prudently during the dry spell hitting the country now,” he said, adding that all 10 dam gates had been closed since mid-January.

The only dam in the state was built at a cost of RM77 million through allocation under the Integrated Agricultural Development Project (IADP) and was completed in 1992 to supply water for domestic, agricultural and industrial use.

Meanwhile, Perlis Meteorological Department director Mohd Saharudi Saad said the Chuping Meteorological Station in Padang Besar recorded the highest temperature in Chuping at 36.8 degrees Celsius on February 8 and 22.

He said the current hot weather phenomenon is expected to persist until the end of March. — Bernama