Former CJ Arifin Zakaria to lead RCI on Wang Kelian graves and human trafficking issues

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria will lead the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the issues of human trafficking and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, three years ago.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Arifin would be assisted by former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Norian Mai and six other members of the RCI whose appointments had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin said he would meet with all members of the RCI at his ministry next week to present to them their appointment letters and brief them on the issues.

“From there, they can start their investigations. We are giving them six months to complete it and to come out with a report and table it to the ministry.

“We will look into their findings,” he told reporters after chairing the 2nd meeting of the Joint Committee on Foreign Workers Management with Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran here today.

On January 27, Muhyiddin announced that the government had set up an RCI to investigate the existence of human trafficking camps and graves in the hilly area of Wang Kelian, which were uncovered three years ago, to bring those involved to justice.

In May 2015, police announced the discovery of graves with 106 skeletal remains believed to be of Rohingyas, and 28 human trafficking camps in Wang Kelian. The 139 graves, some of them empty, sat atop a hill hundreds of metres above sea level. — Bernama