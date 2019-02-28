Civil servant charged with robbing goatherd

A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with committing gang-robbery on a goatherd. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with committing gang-robbery on a goatherd.

S. Elanchelian, 54, was jointly charged with another person who was already charged, with robbing V. Sivaperumal, 51, when armed with a machete and robbing the goatherd of two goats at a goat farm at Jalan Kerayong, Off Jalan Lapangan Terbang Lama, Brickfields here, at 5.30pm last February 19.

Elanchelian, who is a staff with the Public Works Department, also pleaded not guilty to committing mischief by smashing the glass window of Sivaperumal’s house and a glass screen of a car belonging to S. Anparasu, 44, also a goatherder, at the same place, time and date.

Judge Mahyon Talib allowed Elanchelian bail of RM10,000 in one surety on each count and also warned against intimidating the victims and witnesses in the case.

He was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station every month.

The court set March 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothi prosecuted, while Elanchelian was represented by lawyer William Chee. — Bernama