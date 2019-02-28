Chinese players among those approached for Port Klang expansion

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (left) speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre February 28, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Chinese businessmen were among those Putrajaya approached for the planned expansion of Port Klang, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Loke said he spoke with several port operators in Beijing last month, where he met his Chinese counterpart Li Xiaopeng.

“It’s still in discussion,” he told reporters here, but stressed the government is still keeping its options open.

The government has talked about expanding Port Klang for some time. It recently gave Westport the green light to expand.

Westport Holdings Bhd is one of the two Port Klang operators.

The previous Barisan Nasional administration had initially planned a third port on nearby Carey Island, as part of an RM140 billion industrial hub project.

In July last year, Loke said that the plan would be reviewed and tabled for debate in Parliament.

A feasibility study is now underway.