Viral message about 15 diphtheria cases in Tangkak a hoax, says Johor health dept

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 () — A viral message claiming that 15 schoolchildren in Tangkak have been infected with diphtheria, is not true.

Johor Health Director Dr Selahudden Abdul Aziz said the department did not receive any report pertaining to the allegation that had been circulated through Whatsapp.

“It’s a hoax and totally untrue. I hope the public will stop spreading that message as it won’t do any good to anyone. It will only cause panic,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The message claimed that the ‘information’ came from an employee at a health clinic near Tangkak saying that 15 schoolchildren had been infected with diphtheria. It also advised the public to stop sharing their drinking straws, bottles, forks and spoons to avoid catching an infection.

Meanwhile, Dr Selahudden said the four children warded at the Sultanah Aminah (HSA) Isolation Ward since Saturday, were in stable condition, but have not been allowed to return home.

Yesterday, another child who was warded with the other four was discharged from the hospital.

All the five children had earlier been diagnosed with diphtheria after being in contact with a two-year-old boy, who died on Feb 21, and was also suspected of having the disease. — Bernama