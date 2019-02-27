UNAM backs Suhakam condemnation of Nazri

Nazri was criticised by Zainal for suggesting that non-Muslims are unsuited to hold positions such as the chief justice and attorney general. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Feb 27 — The United Nations Association of Malaysia (UNAM) has joined the Human Right Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) in condemning Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Its secretary-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said it was dishonest and disappointing to suggest that non-Muslims are unsuited to hold positions such as the chief justice and attorney general.

“This goes against the grain of the carefully crafted policy of the Malaysian government since the early 1970s to work towards the elimination of the identification of race with certain occupations,” he said in a statement today.

Supporting and endorsing Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail’s censure of Nazri, Zainal Abidin said UNAM appreciates the efforts by successive prime ministers in managing multicultural Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s rich diversity and dynamism is remarkable. It is a source of strength for our country and has safeguarded the peace, harmony and growth aspirations of the people,” he added.

Zainal Abidin also said UNAM president Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen had pointed out that under Goal 16 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Malaysia was a staunch supporter of the UN system and obliged to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

“It is the responsibility of all Malaysians to safeguard the peace and harmony in our nation,” he said.

On Tuesday, Suhakam said Malaysia Baharu should no longer tolerate racist views and those who perpetuate it.