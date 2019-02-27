Parents held over alleged abuse to death of baby girl

Police arrested a man and his wife at the Sarawak General Hospital yesterday on suspicion they had abused to death their 28-day-old baby girl. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUCHING, Feb 27 — Police arrested a man and his wife at the Sarawak General Hospital yesterday on suspicion they had abused to death their 28-day-old baby girl.

Kota Samarahan District Police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said today the police acted on a report from a medical officer of a government clinic last Monday on the suspected abuse.

According to the report, he said, the father had taken their daughter to the clinic where an examination showed bruises on the body and legs, suspected to be the cause of abuse by the parents.

The baby died at the clinic and the parents took the body to the hospital, he said in a statement.

“The post-mortem at the hospital showed a crack on the skull that had caused internal haemorrhage. The case was classified as sudden death,” he said.

Lee said the 29-year-old father had been remanded for seven days and the 41-year-old mother had been remanded for a day for investigation for murder. — Bernama