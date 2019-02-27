New proposals raised in meeting between DPM and Brunei Sultan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan February 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb 27 — Several new proposals in economics and trade beneficial to both countries have been raised in the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah here yesterday.

Wan Azizah said it was aimed to creating stronger cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries.

“It is a continuous effort between the new government of Malaysia in strengthening the bilateral relations to a higher and more strategic level,” she told a media conference with Malaysian journalists here last night.

Yesterday was the first day of her official two-day visit to Brunei which is one the introductory visits to Asean countries.

She said her meeting with the Sultan of Brunei had been enhanced further by the policies of Malaysia under the Pakatan Harapan government.

She said she also shared the views of Sultan of Brunei that relations between Malaysia and Brunei was now at its best level.

“He mentioned the close ties with the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and would meet him at the 22nd Annual Leaders’ Consultations on March 5 in Putrajaya,” she said.

Wan Azizah said they also touched on regional issues and spoke on the roles of Malaysia in assisting Rohingya refugees.

She said among them was the humanitarian activities at the Malaysian field hospital in the refugees camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

In her meeting with Brunei’s Youth and Sports Minister who is also responsible for women, family and community, Maj Gen ® Datuk Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan Abidin, she said discussions were focused on boosting women and youth cooperation between the two countries.

She said proposals to improve cooperation in social protection were also raised in the talk.

“We also exchange views on the best practice on policies to assist senior citizens and people in an aging population.

“This included efforts which have and can be implemented to assist in preparing women to join the labour market,” she said.

Wan Azizah said she also offered cooperation from Malaysia to assist Brunei in rehabilitating groups with special needs as well as efforts to combat cyber crimes especially to protect children. — Bernama