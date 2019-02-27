Muhyiddin: Pakatan always strives to protect privileges and rights of Malays, Islam

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the PH government was prepared to be brought to court by any party claiming what the government was doing was contradictory to the nation’s development. ― Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stressed that the government will always strive to safeguard the rights and privileges of the Malays and Islam.

He pointed out that the PH government was currently being accused of selling out the rights of Malays and Islam when the three non-Malays being appointed as finance minister, attorney general and chief judge.

“What I am going to say is that PH’s government does not contradict the Constitution,” he said in his speech at the ‘Bicara Rakyat’ programme at Sungai Kembung Hilir here last night in a series of PH campaigns ahead of the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

He said the PH government was prepared to be brought to court by any party claiming what the government was doing was contradictory to the nation’s development because the government knew the truth.

On Saturday, Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz was reported to have questioned some of the government’s appointments while campaigning here.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun yesterday said the police were investigating Mohamed Nazri under the Sedition Act.

Muhyiddin said the race was not the main criteria to hold office but the individuals needed to be trustworthy and responsible.

He said the previous finance ministers were Malays but many viewed them as bringing down their own race. — Bernama