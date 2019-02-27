Lorry driver claims trial to causing grievous hurt to daughter

The 42-year-old lorry driver pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — The father of a nine-year-old girl was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with causing grievous hurt to the child a week ago.

The 42-year-old lorry driver pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali.

He was accused of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the girl by using a dangerous weapon in a way which was likely to cause death, at a house in Stulang Baru on February 21 at 3.30pm.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Nabihah Muhammad Dan prosecuted while lawyers Zafirah Nourizan and Jihad Syahida Zakaria represented the accused.

The accused was allowed bail of RM4,500 with one surety and ordered to stay away from the victim.

The court set March 19 for the mention of the case. — Bernama