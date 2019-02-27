Information Dept to encourage Semenyih voters to come out and vote

A voter casts his ballot in Kluang May 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — In efforts to encourage voters to exercise their rights and vote in the Semenyih state-by-election this Saturday, the Information Department will make announcements daily, from today until the polling day at all 23 District Voting Centres (PDM).

Hulu Langat district information officer Hafizan Hamzah said the department would be using six vehicles to carry out the announcements that would be made in three languages, namely, Malay, Chinese and Tamil.

“The department’s six vehicles will make the announcements from 10am to 6.30pm daily starting today until Friday, and up to 4pm on Saturday.

“It is aimed at encouraging the voters to exercise their rights and vote as well as helping the Election Commission (EC) to reach the target of 70 per cent voter turnout,” she told Bernama.

She also said that members of the public would also be reminded to check the voting details beforehand at the EC website to facilitate the voting process later.

The EC targets a 70 per cent of voter turnout in the Semenyih state by-election this Saturday (March 2). — Bernama