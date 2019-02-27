DPM expresses condolences to Indonesia over gold mine collapse

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today expressed her condolences to the people of Indonesia over the collapse of an illegal makeshift wooden structure in a gold mine in the North Sulawesi province yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today expressed her condolences to the people of Indonesia over the collapse of an illegal makeshift wooden structure in a gold mine in the North Sulawesi province yesterday.

“Condolences to our friends in Indonesia over the sad news of the tragedy in Bolaang Mongondow mining area, North Sulawesi. It’s reported that at least 60 miners were buried by the collapse,” she tweeted.

She also shared the message with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The incident occurred about 9 pm yesterday at the illegal gold mining site, which is located in a forest area about two hours’ walk from Desa Bakan Kecamatan Lolayan.

According to Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), up till 5 am today, 13 injured miners were rescued, one man was confirmed dead, while more than 60 others still buried in the rubble. — Bernama