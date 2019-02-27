Cops nab Gang 08 members for extortion

The suspects were caught by police officers from the Special Investigation Section, Selangor CID in a swoop called Ops Cantas Khas. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SHAH ALAM, Feb 27 — The chickens came home to roost for seven members of Geng 08 who allegedly terrorised a developer of a chicken breeding facility in Telok Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat on February 11 for protection money.

The suspects were caught by police officers from the Special Investigation Section (D9), Selangor Crime Investigation Department in a swoop called Ops Cantas Khas between 3.30pm and 5pm on February 25 in the above-mentioned area.

“The gang targeted construction sites to collect protection money, and if the developer or site manager refused to pay, it will put on the pressure using vicious tactics,” said Selangor Crime Investigation Department chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

It is believed the gang has been blackmailing victims in Sepang, Petaling Jaya and Serdang.

He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 30, are being held in remand for seven days from Feb 26 for investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, a fine or caning upon conviction.

Fadzil said community intelligence is invaluable and can have a significant impact.

“People can channel information on extortion activities by gangs to the Selangor police via WhatsApp at 017-284 7611,” he said. — Bernama