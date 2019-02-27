Anwar says preparing to become next PM

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is now seeking the view of various parties in his preparation to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth prime minister. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is now seeking the view of various parties in his preparation to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth prime minister.

Berita Harian reported him as saying he has been meeting with Dr Mahathir more frequently for discussions on the tasks of a prime minister, so as to achieve a balance when the transfer takes place.

“I am taking the opportunity to listen to the views and reports from all quarters, with regards to this,” Anwar said after attending an event by Utusan Malaysia earlier today.

He added that many misunderstand the transfer process as bringing about a new government, which he said is untrue.

“It is based on the Pakatan Harapan manifesto now being led by Tun Mahathir. We will continue it, perhaps with a slightly different approach and methodology, but fundamentally the same policy.

“The promise (to transfer) was made between the Prime Minister and PH leaders since last January, when I was still in prison,” Anwar said.

Concerning the ongoing Semenyih by-election, he said the campaign continues to go on well in the remaining three days before the polling, including the campaign machinery led by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

On the PKR candidate for the upcoming Rantau assembly seat in Negri Sembilan, he said the party’s Political Bureau will discuss the matter today to receive the shortlist of names, including Rembau division deputy chief Dr S. Streram, whose candidacy was rejected by the Election Commission during the 14th general election in May last year.

“We will consider all views in determining who is to become the candidate, including the proposal for PKR to field a female candidate.

“Following the discussions, we will announce it through the usual manner to the rest of the PH leadership,” Anwar said.