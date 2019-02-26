Minister: Sectoral-based minimum wages permitted by law

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters at a press conference in Subang Jaya January 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The National Wages Consultative Council (NWCC) formed to recommend the minimum wage rates to the government, could do so according to sectors, types of employment and regional areas, said Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said according to Act 732 (Section 22), the council could make a recommendation to the government through the minister on the minimum wage rates and denied that the ministry decides on the minimum wage rates.

“I do not fix the amount, they (NWCC) do the recommendation and I will take it to the Cabinet. We are also looking at other factors on ways to help both the employers and workers in this country,” he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, Kulasegaran attended the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Institute 11th Graduation Ceremony which was followed by a dialogue with the FMM.

He said among matters discussed in the meeting were FMM’s request for more involvement in human resource development policies, suggestions to improve on the technical vocational education and training (TVET) programme and review of the Employment Act 1955.

Some terms under the Employment Act will be reviewed including to cover all employees and not just those whose wages do not exceed RM2000 a month," he said. — Bernama